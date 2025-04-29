EPL giants Arsenal FC are gearing up to lock horns with Ligue 1 stalwarts Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match. The Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 match will be played at Arsenal's den, the Emirates Stadium in London on April 30, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). While Arsenal beat defending champions Real Madrid to earn a spot in the semis, PSG edged past Aston Villa. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of UCL.

Hosts Arsenal FC are fresh off the wounds of missing out on the English Premier League 2024-25 title to leaders Liverpool FC. The Gunners are not even a contender for the FA Cup 2024-25. So, UCL 2024-25 could be their only chance to silverware this season. Hence, they can ill-afford to take the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semis lightly. For PSG, their domestic season hasn't been that of sorrow. But, their long dream of winning the UCL still haunts them, and this season could also be their chance.

Arsenal vs PSG Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final First-Leg Match

The hosts are suffering from injury problems ahead of the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match. Thomas Partey picked up a yellow in their last UCL encounter against Real Madrid, and will be missing this game. While Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Jesus are all sidelined with injury. Paris Saint Germain on the other hand are enjoying a fully fit and available squad. Arsenal 2–0 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka Score To Help Gunners Secure an Easy Win Over Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK); Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

PSG Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

