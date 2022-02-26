Christchurch [New Zealand], February 26 (ANI): Pakistan batter Javeria Khan feels the warm-up match against New Zealand will help the side test their skills and abilities ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup.

Pakistan women's cricket team is all set for their first of the two warm-ups ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

"The warm-up against New Zealand is very important for us as it will help us test our skills and abilities ahead of what is an important event. This will help us prepare for the challenges we might encounter in the World Cup," Javeria Khan told PCB Digital.

Pakistan began the final phase of their preparations for the event after completing their New Zealand government-mandated isolation on February 17.

On Saturday, the side had a light fielding and skills session before it was interrupted by heavy showers.

"We have had six-seven days of practice, and have acclimatized ourselves with the New Zealand conditions. There's a lot of wind here, which is not the case in Pakistan, and wickets are also different. So we have tried to make the most of the training sessions we have had," said Javeria Khan.

Reflecting on her stay in New Zealand so far, Javeria said: "It has been nice to be here in New Zealand. The good thing about being here is that we can move around, which helps you to refresh your mind after training sessions.

"The team environment is really nice. Everyone is gelled and trying to support and help each other. Every girl is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the World Cup."

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan (ANI)

