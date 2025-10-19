Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-stakes Women's World Cup group-stage fixture at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Women's World Cup is heating up as the tournament's group stage heads towards the business end. Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals, leaving the last two spots up for grabs. Six teams are still in the race, including India and England.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Choose to Bat First After Winning Toss, See Playing XIs.

The hosts kicked off the campaign with back-to-back victories but suffered two defeats on the trot against Australia and South Africa. On the other hand, after four matches, England are unbeaten, with the last against Pakistan being washed out in Colombo. With a victory, England, who have heavily relied on their all-rounders, will qualify for the final four.

England players will relish personal milestones, with spin bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean featuring in her 50th ODI. Former captain Heather Knight is making her 300th international appearance for England.

Also Read | India Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

After winning the toss, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said, "We would like to have a bat. We would like to make the most of the fresh pitch. We have Ecclestone and Bell back in the side. They are ready to go. We will be looking for some big partnerships today. We have seen a lot of noise with the Indian fans, and hope everyone is ready. We know we have three tough games left, and hopefully we can get the win today."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed Jemimah Rodrigues is out of the XI and Renuka has returned during the time of the toss and said, "We were looking to bowl first and glad to get that. Jemi is not playing today, and Renuka is playing. She has a great record against England, and that was the biggest reason we wanted her back in the side. Even though we lost, we played really good cricket, and that is something which will give us confidence."

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)