Augusta (US), Apr 6 (PTI) As per tradition, which continues in 2022, Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 Majors and Gary Player, winner of nine Majors, will be joined by Tom Watson, winner of eight Majors to get the 86th Masters off to a grand start.

But the most awaited tee off is the one scheduled for 10.34 am (8.04 pm IST) for the trio comprising Tiger Woods, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Mexican Joaquin Niemann.

Since the Masters of 2020, which was staged in November instead of the usual April, Woods has played only once and that was at the fun-event, the Father-Son Challenge, where Woods and his son, Charlie, finished second.

It has been just under 14 months since Woods crashed his car and there was at one point the danger of his lower right leg being amputated. It was more about whether he would lose a leg or be able to walk again. Golf was not even in the frame, till Woods enlarged the picture.

From a former coach Hank Haney, who coached him between 2004 and 2010, a period in which he won six Majors, to friends and fellow competitors, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who probably knows him best among all PGA Tour pros, there really is a belief that if Woods is ready to tee up, then he is ready to win.

He doesn't come to golf tournaments to make numbers.

Between 1997, when he won his first Masters, and 2002, the year he won his third Masters and the second US Open, Woods had won eight Majors. Then between 2005 and 2008 he added six more to that tally to get to 14, just four shy of Nicklaus' Everest-like 18 Majors.

Then that cruise stopped. He won his 14th Major almost on one leg at the 2008 US Open and then began a series of problems on and off the course.

There were weeks and months away from a course and spent in rehab; there were stories of scandals and much else.

In the years after that he did come back to win a bunch of PGA Tour titles, but no Majors. Then when it seemed he was destined to finish with 14 Majors, he confounded all by taking the Masters in 2019, a little over six months after winning the Tour Championship in 2018. Woods was back and hunting for Majors.

Another accident and another stop followed from February 2021 to April 2022 with no golf.

Now he is back. Oosthuizen and Niemann know they will have four and five deep galleries, but they also know that almost all of them are there for the man playing with them – Tiger Woods.

For those statistically inclined, the 83 stagings of Masters have provided winners whose average age is 32.2 years. Woods was 43 when he won in 2019. And he was 29 when he won his fourth Masters in 2005. Now he is 46. Can he pull it off once more?

Come Sunday and the world will now if the Woods magic still reigns. Win or otherwise his place in the pantheons is secure, but Woods is here not to just play but to try and win.

