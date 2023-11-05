Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup fixture between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India innings

Rohit Sharma (c) c Bavuma b Rabada 40

Shubman Gill b Maharaj 23

Virat Kohli not out 101

Shreyas Iyer c Markram b Ngidi 77

KL Rahul c van der Dussen b Jansen 8

Suryakumar Yadav c de Kock b Shamsi 22

Ravindra Jadeja not out 29

Extras: (lb 2, nb 2, w 22) 26

Total: (For five wickets in 50 overs) 326

Fall of wickets: 62-1, 93-2, 227-3, 249-4, 285-5.

Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 8.2-0-63-1, Marco Jansen 9.4-0-94-1, Kagiso Rabada 10-1-48-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-30-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 10-0-72-1, Aiden Markram 2-0-17-0. More PTI

