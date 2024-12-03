Stavanger [Norway], December 3: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is set to debut at Norway Chess 2025. At just 21 years old and ranked World No. 4, Erigaisi brings youthful ambition and exceptional talent to one of the most prestigious tournaments on the chess calendar.

Arjun's rise to the top has been nothing short of phenomenal. His breakout year came in 2022 when he clinched several high-profile victories. In January, he won the Chess Challengers, and by March, he was crowned the Indian National Champion. That summer, he dominated the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, showcasing his versatility across formats. To cap off the year, Arjun claimed victory at the Chess India Blitz, solidifying his reputation as a rising star. Arjun Erigaisi Breaks Past 2800 Elo Ratings, Becomes Second Indian Chess Player After Vishwanathan Anand To Join Elite FIDE List.

The momentum continued into 2023, where Arjun impressed with consistent performances. In March, he emerged as the outright winner of the Sharjah Masters and later reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup. In 2024, Arjun scaled new heights. He began the year with victories at the Menorca Open A, the Stepan Avagyan Memorial, and the WR Chess Masters Cup in London, proving his dominance in competitive play.

In September, Arjun led Team India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, delivering a standout performance on board three with a breathtaking rating performance of 2968. This incredible display also earned him an individual gold medal. The same month, Arjun became India's top-rated player, reaching a career-high live rating of 2801 in December. FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024: R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, R Vaishali Among Top Five Indian Participants for Upcoming Event.

By crossing the prestigious 2800 threshold, he joined an elite club of players and became only the second Indian, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to achieve this feat. Reflecting on his style and growth, Arjun remarked, "I used to lose games because of over-ambition and a lack of objectivity, but now I strive to channel my ambition in a balanced way."

As anticipation builds for Norway Chess 2025, Arjun expressed his enthusiasm about the event's innovative format. "There are a lot of exciting things about Norway Chess, but for me, I would say the time control and Armageddon format stand out the most," he said. Norway Chess Founder, Chairman, and Tournament Director, Kjell Madland, emphasised the significance of Arjun's participation: "We are honoured to welcome Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-ranked Indian chess player, to Norway Chess 2025. His incredible achievements and dynamic style embody the spirit of our tournament. Hosting a player of his calibre is a privilege, and we eagerly anticipate seeing his impact in Stavanger, Norway."

