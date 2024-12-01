After months of wait, Indian GrandMaster Arjun Erigaisi has finally breached the 2800 ELO barrier in the newly-published FIDE Chess Rating, making him the 16th chess player to surpass this mark and India's second after former five-time champion Vishwanathan Anand. Erigaisi's new rating stands at 2801, making him World No.4, behind Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and Hikaru Nakamura. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh, Ding Liren Play Out Another Draw, Scores Tied After Five Games.

Arjun Erigaisi Breaks Past 2800-Elo Rating

🇮🇳 Arjun Erigaisi has become the 16th player in history to break the 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess ratings!@ArjunErigaisi joins five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand as the second Indian to achieve this milestone. In the December 2024 #FIDERating list, his rating… pic.twitter.com/fBZKDoVoiC — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)