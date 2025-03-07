New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India's top para-athletes, including Praveen Kumar, Navdeep Singh and Dharambir will be at the forefront of the country's campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix scheduled here from March 11 to 13.

The three-day event will feature over 90 competitions and witness participation from elite para-athletes representing 20 countries.

Also Read | UPW-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Leading India's charge will be Paris Paralympics gold medallists, Praveen (High Jump, T64), Navdeep (Javelin, F41), and Dharambir (Club Throw, F51). They will be joined by some of India's finest para-athletes, including Ravi Rangoli, who clinched gold at the recently concluded National Para Athletics Championships and finished fifth at the Paris Paralympics.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 will feature a total of 250 para-athletes, with approximately 145 Indian and 105 international competitors, making it one of the largest para-athletics events in the country.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs New Zealand: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs NZ Match in Dubai.

Speaking on the excitement of competing in India's first-ever Grand Prix, Praveen said, "Competing in front of the home crowd at such a prestigious event is truly special. The Grand Prix in New Delhi is a huge step for para-athletics in India, and I'm eager to put on a great performance for our supporters."

Dharambir, India's champion in the Club Throw F51 category, added, "This is a historic moment for para-athletics in India. Having a Grand Prix in our own country is a dream come true, and it gives us the perfect platform to prepare for future global events. The energy and enthusiasm here will be incredible, and I hope to make the nation proud once again."

India enter the competition with strong momentum, having secured 14 medals (5 Gold, 6 Silver, and 3 Bronze) at the recently concluded Dubai Grand Prix.

The upcoming Grand Prix in New Delhi will serve as a crucial platform for Indian athletes to continue their dominance on the global stage and prepare for future international championships.

The event will not only highlight the exceptional talent of para-athletes but also reinforce India's growing stature in the world of para sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)