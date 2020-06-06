Sports News | Would Like to Have Accuracy of Glenn McGrath, Says Kagiso Rabada

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that he would like to have the accuracy of Glenn McGrath in his bowling arsenal.

The Proteas bowler also revealed some attributes that he would like to have from some other greats during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | This Day That Year: When Brian Lara Scored 501 Runs Off 437 Balls Against Durham For Warwickshire (Watch Video).

"If I had to become a bowler by combining the best of all fast bowlers of all time, I would pick the pace of Shoaib Akhtar, the line and length of Glenn McGrath, the aggression of Dale Steyn, and the swing of Jimmy Anderson - that's the bowler I would love to be," Rabada said during the interaction.

Earlier this year, Rabada received a sanction from the ICC for celebrating the wicket of England skipper Joe Root in a fiery manner.

Also Read | ‘Kapde Ke Andar Tu Hai Ya Kapda Tere Andar Hai’: Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s Outfit.

Rabada was spotted running up to the English skipper and then screaming in delight.

The demerit points handed by the ICC were met with a mixed response as many former cricketers criticised the apex body for being too harsh.

Rabada has had a mixed bag in the last 12 months as he scalped 21 wickets in six Tests and five wickets from five T20I matches.

So far, the pacer has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 24 T20Is and has managed to take 244 wickets across all formats.

He is currently ranked at the number fifth spot in both the Test and ODI rankings.

Rabada would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced from March 29, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)