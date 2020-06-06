‘Kapde Ke Andar Tu Hai Ya Kapda Tere Andar Hai’: Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s Outfit

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and trolling certainly go hand in hand nowadays. Be it his TikTok videos or knack of ‘gate-crashing’ live chat sessions of fellow cricketers, the veteran bowler somehow manages to get his leg pulled. Recently, Chahal took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture with his friend Priyank Tehlan. In the pic, Chahal can be seen sporting an oversized black hoodie while posing with his friends. However, when Indian opener Rohit Sharma came across the pic, he took a hilarious dig at the bowler’s outfit. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Brother’ Rohit Sharma Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

“Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (You are inside clothes or clothes are inside you),” commented the star batsman on Chahal’s post. The remark didn’t take long in grabbing the attention of the fans and they also joined the fun with Rohit. Well, the two cricketers are known to share a great bond and often get involve in social-media banter. On several previous occasions, the second-ranked ODI batsman has trolled Chahal due to his antics of video-making app TikTok. Well, the leggie hasn’t posted a TikTok video since a while. However, the veteran batsman certainly has other ways to troll his teammate.

Chahal's Post:

Rohit Sharma Takes A Dig!!

Rohit Sharma Takes A Dig (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, good news for the cricket fans is that the BCCI is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.