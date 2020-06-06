This Day That Year: When Brian Lara Scored 501 Runs Off 437 Balls Against Durham For Warwickshire (Watch Video)

Brian Lara with team Warwickshire (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the kind of a long list of achievements Brian Lara has had, he can easily be touted as one of the finest legends produced by West Indies. Now, here’s one more achievement that has been talked about when you speak about Lara. Now in this article of This Day, That Year we shall talk about this particular match when Lara had scored a total of 501 runs against Durham at Edgbaston. He even surpassed Hanif Mohammad's 499 for Karachi against Bahawalpur in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy semi-final in 1959. Needless to say that his innings is still remembered. Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Lesser-Known Facts About the Cricketing Genius From West Indies.

The Caribbean legend played for Warwickshire and he took 437 balls to reach the feat. Lara batted for 474 minutes. Before lunch, the left-handed batsmen scored 174 runs and further post-lunch hammered the rest of the runs. He brought up his 500 runs with a cover drive off the bowling of John Morris. Lara had scored 62 fours and ten sixes in his 501 runs. In that particular season, the former cricketer scored a total of 2006 runs at with a stunning average of 89.82. Even Warwickshire shared the video of the same on their social media accounts. Check it out below

His list of achievements didn't stop here that season. But, Lara became the first cricketer to score seven hundreds in eight first-class innings. Talking about his international career, the Trinidad cricketer has scored 11953 runs, including 34 centuries and 48 fifties. His highest runs in international cricket are 400 runs not out in his 131-Test match career.