New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani's fiery spells helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Gujarat Giants (GG) to 126/9 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

For GG, a 68-run partnership between Kathryn Bryce (28*) and Bharati Fulmali (42) helped Gujarat end with a fighting total. For Delhi, Kapp, Shikha and Mani returned with two wickets each while Jess Jonassen bagged one.

Also Read | Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal Beats World No 13 Darko Jorgic to Reach Round of 16.

Put to bowl first, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen put Gujarat Giants on the back foot early - 23/3 at the end of the powerplay. Kapp drew first blood as she removed captain Beth Mooney for a duck in the first over of the game. Jonassen then sent Dayalan Hemalatha packing in the 4th over. Ash Gardner had a day off as she was out for just 12 runs, leaving her side at 39/4 after nine overs.

DC bowlers derailed Gujarat's batting, removing Laura Wolvaardt (7), Ashleigh Gardner (12) and Minnu Mani (21) in under 10 overs of the game.

Also Read | ‘Feels Like I'm Making My Debut Again’, Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital's Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024.

Bharati Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce then handled the charge, smashing boundaries at every opportunity they received.

Fulmali neatly hit a few over the infield to get to 42 off 36 balls, before she was knocked over by a Shikha Pandey yorker.

In the 19th over, Shikha Pandey gave Gujarat back-to-back two blows, removing the well-set dangerous batter Bharati Fulmali for 42 and Tanuja Kanwar for a duck.

In the last over, GG lost their batters Shabnam Shakil and Meghna Singh to the run-outs. Bryce stayed till the end as Gujarat picked up 10 runs in the final over. Bryce, who played a vital role in taking her team's total to a competitive score of 126/9, ended Gujarat's inning with a boundary.

Brief score: Gujarat Giants 126/9 (Bharati Fulmali 42, Kathryn Bryce 28*, Minnu Mani 2-9) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)