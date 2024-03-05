New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

The battle for the top spot will be the highlight of the game. DC will look to defend their top spot with a win while MI who sit at the second spot with the same amount of points will look to dethrone high-flying DC. The defending champions will back themselves to win the game after beating DC in the season opener.

Also Read | Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need To Know About LCT Season 2.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the time of the toss, "We'll bowl first. Don't have experience of this pitch, so bowling first is the better option. I'm feeling good, nice to be back, new day and looking forward to it. Two changes - myself and Ismail back, Wong misses out. We're doing a great job and we want to continue. Hopeful of getting good support from the crowd."

DC skipper Meg Lanning said during the time of the toss, "It's a nice venue to play - just one change for us. Kappy comes back tonight, she replaces Annabel. We've got the squad to handle any conditions. We have got better with each game, different players standing up at different times, it's important to keep winning though."

Also Read | Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Quarterfinal Football Match in India.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)