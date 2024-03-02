Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2: Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League on Saturday.

MI and RCB will look to capture the top of the table with a victory as both teams are currently on four points each. MI will be eager to win the clash and improve their net run rate as they currently have a negative nrr. Grace Harris Scores Unbeaten Half-Century to Help UP Warriorz Secure Dominant Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants.

MI stand-in captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt said at the time of the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl first, typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase. No, it's the same team as the other night."

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the time of the toss, "Only one change, Ellyse Perry is fit and she is back in the team. It was a good wicket when we played in the last game and I think it's going to play well. For us it's about doing the right and simple things, it's about playing good cricket and do the right things in all departments. If we do right things, we would be able to defeat anyone." WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)