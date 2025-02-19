Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Wednesday.

DC started their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians. However, their winning momentum was stolen away by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their second game of the season. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are still in search of their first win of the season after they lost their opener against the Gujarat Giants. Before the toss, Chinnelle Henry received her maiden cap for the UP Warriorz.

After winning the toss, DC captain Meg Lanning said, "We will bowl first. That has worked well so far, we'll have to make early inroads against a challenging opposition. We've got good depth in our squad, the l;ast match wasn't our best, we'll come hard today. We're looking to improve, we can do a lot of things better and we're excited. Nikki Prasad comes in place of Radha Yadav."

UP Warriroz skipper Deepti Sharma said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled first as well. Need to get a good total which we can defend. The more matches you play, the more experience and learning are always there. It's very good for women's cricket (on this match being the 50th WPL game) - two changes for us, Alana King and Saima Thakor miss out, Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are in."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

