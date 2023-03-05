Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Explosive half-centuries from openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma powered Delhi Capitals to a massive score of 223/2 in their 20 overs during their Women's Premier League (WPL) opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Put to bat first by RCB, Delhi Capitals was off to a great start. Openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma found gaps at will, smashing DC bowlers for boundaries.

DC reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of powerplay, DC was at 57/0, with Shafali (29*) and Lanning (24*) unbeaten.

In the ninth over, Sobhana Asha was at receiving end of severe punishment, being hit for 22 runs by both of them, with Shafali scoring 17 of these runs herself.

RCB reached the 100-run mark in 9.4 overs. Shafali reached her half-century in just 31 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, DC was at 105/0, with Shafali (54*) and Lanning (47*) dominating the RCB bowlers.

In the next over, Lanning also brought up her half-century in just 30 balls.

DC reached the 150-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Lanning-Shafali continued to torment RCB bowlers till the England skipper Heather Knight stepped up and dismissed both the openers. She broke the 162-run stand for the first wicket between the duo, dismissing Lanning for 72 off 43 balls consisting of 14 boundaries.

Just two balls later, Shafali was dismissed for 84 off 45 balls, consisting of 10 fours and four sixes. DC was 164/2 at the end of 15 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp were the fresh pair on the crease, with a responsibility to make sure that their side finished the match well.

Rodrigues and Kapp continued the carnage started by the openers. DC reached the 200-run mark in 18.2 overs, with help of a massive six from Kapp.

Kapp and Rodrigues reached the 50-run partnership in just 28 balls.

DC finished their innings at 223/2, with Rodrigues (22*) and Kapp (39*) unbeaten at the crease.

Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with 2/40 in her three overs. The rest of the lineup had an off day at work, with pacer Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt being expensive and wicketless.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 223/2 (Shafali Verma 84, Meg Lanning 72, Heather Knight 2/40) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

