Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians:

Yastika Bhatia c Rodrigues b Kapp 8

Hayley Matthews b Kapp 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Mani b Charani 30

Harmanpreet Kaur c Kapp b Sutherland 66

Amelia Kerr c Shafali Verma b Jonassen 2

Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Jonassen 0

G Kamalini st †Bryce b Charani 10

Amanjot Kaur not out 14

Sanskriti Gupta not out

8

Extras: (B-1 W-7) 8

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/14 3/103 4/112 5/112 6/118 7/132

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-11-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-29-0, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-29-1, Jess Jonassen 3-0-26-2, Shree Charani 4-0-43-2, Minnu Mani 1-0-10-0.

Delhi Capitals (Target: 150 runs from 20 overs)

Meg Lanning b Nat Sciver-Brunt 13

Shafali Verma lbw b Ismail 4

Jess Jonassen c Bhatia b Kerr 13

Jemimah Rodrigues c & b Kerr 30

Annabel Sutherland st Bhatia b Ishaque 2

Marizanne Kapp c Matthews b Nat Sciver-Brunt 40

Sarah Bryce run out 5

Niki Prasad not out 25

Shikha Pandey b Nat Sciver-Brunt 0

Minnu Mani c Sajana b Matthews 4

Shree Charani not out 3

Extras: (LB-1 W-1) 2

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 141

Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/17 3/37 4/44 5/66 6/83 7/123 8/123 9/128

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-15-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-30-3, Hayley Matthews 4-0-37-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-25-2, Saika Ishaque 4-0-33-1.

