New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which ended on a contrasting note for both New Zealand and Pakistan, the two sides now meet in a multi-format white-ball bilateral series. New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODI). The Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 kick starts with the T20I series. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK live streaming online and TV telecast channel details continue reading. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Pakistan have left out Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah for the T20Is with opener Saim Ayub also recovering from an injury. Interestingly, the Green Shirts handed captaincy to Salman Ali Agha who has played a handful of T20I matches. All-rounder Shadab Khan who is making a comeback has been named as vice-captain. The visitors’ squad consists of young players like Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Hassan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi and others.

On the other hand, runners up of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand have rested many senior players, who will be featuring in the Indian Premier League 2025, for this series with Michael Bracewell taking charge of the side as captain. The Kiwis have also named Finn Allen, James Neesham, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi in the squad.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team 2025 will take place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2025 will begin at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of New Zealand cricket matches in India. So, the PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For PAK vs NZ live streaming online viewing option, read below. New Zealand Name Fresh-Look Squad Led by Michael Bracewell for Home T20I Series Against Pakistan.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of PAK vs NZ 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide PAK vs NZ live streaming online viewing option in India on its website and mobile app in exchange of a subscription pass.

