Royal Challenger Bengaluru’s Ellyse Perry has a massive fan following. The Australian star won many accolades in her career and has been an impactful player for her sides. Even in the WPL 2025, Perry is amongst the top run scorers with 309 runs so far. In a recent podcast interview, the 34-year-old star batter talked about her upbringing and game mentality. She also spoke about Kumbh Mela in the interview. Watch the video below. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

Ellyse Perry Answering Questions in Podcast

𝗘𝗹𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗿 Ellyse Perry talks about the Kumbh Mela, feels grateful for the life she’s leading, and discusses inclusivity and mentality of an Aussie cricketer, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Podcast. 😇🙌 Full… pic.twitter.com/U6tmJfF8T2 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)