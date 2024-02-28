Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux lauded Indian pacer Renuka Singh for her spell during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match held against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, saying that she swung the ball beautifully and controlled the game well in both wins so far.

Outlining role clarity for every player while also stressing adaptability is part of the RCB approach under coach Luke Williams. Renuka Singh Thakur's primary role is to swing the new ball upfront and provide breakthroughs, and she did exactly that on Tuesday night, striking twice (2/14) early to set up the second win in two WPL games for RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against their Gujarat opponents.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Sophie Molineux (3/25), who took three wickets herself after Renuka's new-ball burst, said that the India pacer had set the tone for RCB right from the start in both their matches so far.

"Yeah, Renuka has been incredible in both games and playing against her for India, she's just so reliable and it's great to be on the same team as her," said Sophie as quoted by an RCB press release.

Also Read | KL Rahul’s Availability For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Doubtful As Injured Indian Cricketer Sent to London For Reassessment: Report.

"She swings the ball beautifully at the front and I think she is really set the tone for us in both games. To be able to control the powerplay is a big thing in T20 cricket and she's done that twice now and I can see her continuing to do that," Molineux said.

Named the Player of the Match, Renuka said after the game that the spell of 2/14 is her best since her comeback from injury. Skipper Smriti Mandhana deployed swing from both ends at the start, with Sophie Devine complementing Renuka and conceding just 12 runs from her four overs.

Exemplifying coach Williams' adaptability mantra, this was a different approach from RCB's first game, when they had used spin from one end in the powerplay. Speaking about RCB's flexibility, Molineux said, "Yeah, I feel like in T20 cricket as a bowler you need to be really clear on what your strengths are and what you can bring to the team. And I think Luke and all the staff have been really clear with each bowler with what their roles are going to be and also at the same time be willing to adapt like we did today."

"We had a completely different look to our powerplay where we were really pace-heavy. So yeah, I think that is all a part of T20 cricket, especially just being really clear on your own individual plans and where that fits in with the team and being able to change on the fly," Molineux said.

Sitting at the top of the WPL table now, RCB will take on the team from Delhi in their third match on Thursday evening at their home ground. In the game against GG, RCB restricted the opponents to 107/7 in their 20 overs, with Dayalan Hemalatha (31* in 25 balls, with two fours and a six) and Harleen Deol (22 in 31 balls, with three fours) scoring the most runs for GG.

RCB chased down the total in just 12.3 overs, with skipper Smriti Mandhana (43 in 27 balls, with eight fours and a six), Sabbhineni Meghana (36* in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ellyse Perry (23* in 14 balls, with four boundaries) scoring major runs in the eight-wicket win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)