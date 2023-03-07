Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals:
Meg Lanning b Gayakwad 70
Shafali Verma c Navgire b McGrath 17
Marizanne Kapp c Sharma b Ecclestone 16
Jemimah Rodrigues not out 34
Alice Capsey c Ecclestone b Ismail 21
Jess Jonassen not out 42
Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-9) 11
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1/67 2/96 3/112 4/144
Bowling:
Shabnim Ismail 4-0-29-1, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-31-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-0-31-1, Tahlia McGrath 3-0-37-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-40-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-41-1. MORE
