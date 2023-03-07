Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals:

Also Read | Celebrity Weddings in 2023: From Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, List of Celebs Who Tied the Knot So Far This Year.

Meg Lanning b Gayakwad 70

Shafali Verma c Navgire b McGrath 17

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, Harry Brook and Gudakesh Motie Shortlisted For ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award For February 2023.

Marizanne Kapp c Sharma b Ecclestone 16

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 34

Alice Capsey c Ecclestone b Ismail 21

Jess Jonassen not out 42

Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-9) 11

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 211

Fall of wickets: 1/67 2/96 3/112 4/144

Bowling:

Shabnim Ismail 4-0-29-1, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-31-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-0-31-1, Tahlia McGrath 3-0-37-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-40-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-41-1. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)