New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): India wrestler Satender Malik from Services has been banned for lifetime by Wrestling Federation of India for hitting referee Jagbir Singh inside the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI stadium.

This incident happened after Malik lost the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games 2022 trials, prompting the WFI to impose a life ban on the grappler. "The moment he punched referee at the stadium we decided to impose life ban on Satender Malik at same moment and he will not be allowed to take part in any event of wrestling from now onwards ," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar to ANI

Satender Malik first abused the referee and then slapped him as a result Jagbir lost his balance and fell on the ground.

Talking about the trials Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected to represent the country at the Birmingham 2022.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

