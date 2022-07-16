Munich [Germany], July 16 (ANI): The Indian contingent began its campaign at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup with a bang, securing three medals on Day one, with two of them being gold and one silver.

Rahul Jakhar secured a gold medal in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event.

He was absolutely brilliant, shooting with series of 95,91,96,97,96 and 96 for a total of 571 with ten hits in the centre of the target. With this performance, he topped the qualifying round.

In the finals, Jakhar shot three hits in first and second series followed by a four. In the final series, Jakhar shot a four while Singhraj hit a two. The final scores stood at 27 for Rahul and 24 for Singhraj, clinching them gold and silver respectively. Ukraine shooter Oleksii Denysiuk finished third with 20 while Nihal Singh finished in the fourth position with 14.

During the team event of P3 Mixed 25m Pistol Team SH1, the Indian trio of Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh secured the gold medal with 14. Great Britain scored 12 and ended with the silver medal and Switzerland took home the bronze medal, finishing with nine.

"India begins its campaign at 2022 World #Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich with medals Rahul Jakhar -P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Singhraj Adhana -P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Rahul, Singhraj, Nihal Singh -P3 Mixed 25m Pistol Team SH1 A brilliant start for India on Day- 1," tweeted SAI Media. (ANI)

