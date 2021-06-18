Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham on Friday said that the rain washing out Day One of the World Test Championship (WTC) is not a big deal as there is a reserve day in place.

Earlier, the first session of the opening day was first washed off. And with rain finally stopping in the second session, an inspection was to take place at 3 pm local time -- 7:30 pm IST. But unfortunately, it started raining again around 7:10 pm IST. Before this, there was no rain for a period of close to 50 minutes.

"Yeah, I would say it's disappointing, the rain today. It was forecast, unfortunately, but I guess it's just one of those things that as cricketers you need to adapt, and unfortunately, that's something we can't control. For us it's just about waiting, and then when we get the opportunity to come on, making sure we're ready to go, and I guess there is day 6, as well, so there is a little bit of extra time that we can use then," said Latham while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Further talking about the reserve day, Latham said: "Yeah, I guess looking at the weather that we've got out there at the moment, it's obviously a great decision. Obviously, we can't control that, so it's great that there's the extra day, and hopefully, whatever happens, then there might be a result on that last day. It's obviously great that we can hopefully get a full match in, and hopefully, the weather clears and both teams will be looking forward to getting out there."

When asked how the weather will affect team selection for the finals, Latham said: "It probably doesn't change a huge amount. Obviously, as I said, with the extra day that we've got up our sleeve, the game can still go the full five days."

"I guess for us it's just about trying to wait and see and adapt to whatever we're faced with, whatever conditions that we're faced with, whether it's tomorrow or whenever it may be. It's important that we aren't caught in the hop, that we're ready to go when called upon. We've been in this situation many times before as cricketers and I guess it's about trying to stay ready when we're called upon," said Latham.

Talking about the playing XI for the finals, Latham said: "We haven't confirmed the final 11 yet. Again, we'll have to wait and see when we get the chance to have a look at the wicket, et cetera. Yeah, I'm sure Kane and Steady have a few contingencies in the plan, but as I say, we'll have to wait until the canvas come off and we get the chance to play."

With incessant rain washing off the opening day's play in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl on Friday, all eyes are now on the Reserve Day that had been kept aside by the ICC for the summit clash.

While fans could think that losing a day would mean the Reserve Day automatically coming into play -- only 2.5 hours can be made up over the course of the five days of a Test match -- sources in the know of developments said. A call on it will be taken by match officials on the fifth day of the game.

"The Reserve Day will come into play when the match officials say, likely on Day Five when they know it is needed," the source told ANI.

The playing conditions released by the ICC confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the final -- scheduled to be played from June 18 to 22. June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day.

Both these decisions were made in June 2018, prior to the commencement of the WTC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)