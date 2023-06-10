London, Jun 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469 all out

India 1st Innings: 296 all out

Australia 2nd Innings (Overnight 123/4)

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13

David Warner c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 1

Marnus Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41

Steven Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34

Travis Head c & b Jadeja 18

Cameron Green b Ravindra Jadeja 25

Alex Carey batting 41

Mitchell Starc batting 11

Extras: (B-8, LB-6, W-1, NB-2) 17

Total: (for 6 wickets in 70 overs) 201

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-24, 3-86, 4-111, 5-124, 6-167.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 14-6-26-0, Mohammed Siraj 18-2-63-1, Shardul Thakur 8-1-21-0, Umesh Yadav 12-1-32-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-4-45-3. PTI

