London, Jun 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.
Australia 1st Innings: 469 all out
India 1st Innings: 296 all out
Australia 2nd Innings (Overnight 123/4)
Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13
David Warner c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 1
Marnus Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41
Steven Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34
Travis Head c & b Jadeja 18
Cameron Green b Ravindra Jadeja 25
Alex Carey batting 41
Mitchell Starc batting 11
Extras: (B-8, LB-6, W-1, NB-2) 17
Total: (for 6 wickets in 70 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-24, 3-86, 4-111, 5-124, 6-167.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 14-6-26-0, Mohammed Siraj 18-2-63-1, Shardul Thakur 8-1-21-0, Umesh Yadav 12-1-32-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-4-45-3. PTI
