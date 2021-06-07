Mumbai, June 7: Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has praised New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for always being decisive in his footwork and knowing how to play every ball on its merit.

India and New Zealand will be locking horns in the finals of the World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18. The Kiwis are currently squaring off against England in a two-match Test series, with the first ending as a draw.

"What Virat Kohli is for India, we're talking for Kane Williamson for New Zealand. Someone who is very experienced, someone who knows how to play in the English conditions, he has done really well against England in England, and plus his ability to play really late. I think, especially when you are playing in England, that makes a huge difference," said Parthiv on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'. ICC World Test Championship Final 2021: It Will Be Quite Cool Walking Out For the Toss With Virat Kohli, Says Kane Williamson.

"You have got to play under your eye line all the time, so to get him out, you've got to bowl really well against him. You have to make sure you are hitting the areas more often than not. The ability which he has - with correct defense and is always decisive about his footwork," he added.

The World Test Championship final has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17.

"As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC had said in an official release. India Squad for ICC World Test Championship Final and Test Series vs England Announced: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Return As BCCI Name 20-Member Team.

Indian cricket team players have already arrived in Southampton and after undergoing three-day hard quarantine, they have resumed their training. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

