London, Jun 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st Innings (Overnight: 327 for 3 in 85 overs)

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 'Hopefully I Don't Get Dropped Too Much in the Future', Says Australia's Travis Head After Scoring Ton in the Summit Clash Against India.

Steven Smith b Thakur 121

Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163

Also Read | HC on Child Custody: Mother Alone Does Not Have Right Over Kid, Says Delhi High Court; Orders Shikhar Dhawan's Estranged Wife Aesha Mukerji To Bring Son to India.

Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6

Alex Carey not out

22

Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5

Pat Cummins not out 2

Extras: (B-9, LB-10, NB-7, W-8) 34

Total: (For 7 wickets in 109 overs) 422

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-361, 6-387, 7-402

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 27-4-102-2, Mohammed Siraj 27-4

-106-2, Umesh Yadav 18-4-64-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 14-0-48-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)