Lagos (Nigeria), Jul 26 (PTI) India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal won the men's doubles title beating French pair of Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland in straight games in just under 22 minutes at the WTT Contender event here on Saturday.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The Indian pair brushed aside the challenge from the French in quick time winning 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in the Nigerian capital.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

The Indian pair dominated the summit clash from start to finish winning 19 points on their own service and another 14 on the opposition serve. PTI KHS

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)