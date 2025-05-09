New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India's rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken a U-turn and has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to let him continue with Mumbai and not move to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The board will take Jaiswal's case at its apex council meeting, approximately after a fortnight. The 23-year-old southpaw wrote a formal letter to MCA, stating that he had planned to move to Goa and play for the state, as his family was relocating. However, the plan had changed.

Also Read | Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium Receives Bomb Threat Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension, Email Warns Against Hosting Cricket Events.

Just over a month ago, Jaiswal requested the Mumbai Cricket Board to issue him a no-objection certificate to move to Goa, which the MCA handed to him.

"He has written a letter to us, but we are in no hurry to take a decision on this because there is time for the next domestic season. He has said he has not submitted that NOC either with the BCCI or Goa [Cricket Association] yet," MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Did Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Share Points After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match in Dharamsala Was Called Off? Check Here.

Jaiswal has represented Mumbai since his Under-19 days. He burst onto the scene for the domestic behemoth in 2019 and has featured in 10 first-class games, garnering 863 runs at an average of 53.93, including four centuries and two fifties.

His most recent appearance dates back to January 23 earlier this year, during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. The 23-year-old flopped on his return to the domestic circuit and registered figures of 4(8) and 26(51) as Mumbai succumbed to a five-wicket defeat.

He was in line to play the semi-final fixture against Vidarbha, but was ruled out after sustaining an injury in his right ankle while training before the crucial game. Jaiswal was in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which has been suspended for one week due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

He is the top run scorer for the Royals with a staggering 473 runs in 12 appearances at 43.00, while striking at 154.57, including five half-centuries. After the cash-rich league, Jaiswal's next assignment will be India's tour of England, which comprises five Tests, with the first set to be played on June 20 at Headingley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)