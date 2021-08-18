New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the "special relation" between Korea and Ayodhya while interacting with PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang.

This happened on Monday when the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had gone to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him.

Also Read | BSC Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UCL Playoff Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked the South Korean coach if he knew anything about Ayodhya.

"There is a special relation between Korea and Ayodhya. Last time, the first lady your president's wife she came to attend the function in Ayodhya. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know the history of Ayodhya. You will be proud," PM Modi told Park Tae-sang during the event.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Star Denies Potential Real Madrid Return.

Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who traveled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro, according to an earlier PIB statement.

South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook had attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also fulfilled his promise and had ice cream with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence.

Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally in Tokyo Olympics as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category. After winning the medal, Chanu honoured the truck drivers who had given her a lift during her training days.

"When you honoured the drivers, these things can only be done by someone who has high moral values. I feel every citizen of the country will get inspired by this," said PM Modi while praising Chanu.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)