Mullanpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Young opener Priyansh Arya slammed his maiden IPL century to power Punjab Kings to 219 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Arya, a product of Delhi Premier League, rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence to power PBKS to the total.

Also Read | QQYUK: Asia's Premier Destination for Free Live Football Streaming, Starting With Electrifying El Clasico Showdowns.

He brought up his IPL century in 39 balls which is the fifth fastest of the tournament.

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, which came in just 30 balls in 2013.

Also Read | GT vs RR IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Besides Arya, Shashank Singh scored 52 not out off 36 balls, while Marco Jansen made unbeaten 34 off 19 balls towards the end to give the impetus to PBKS innings.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/48) scaled two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 219 for 6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 2/45).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)