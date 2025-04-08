Mullanpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Young opener Priyansh slammed his maiden IPL century to power Punjab Kings to 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Arya shone bright with the bat to power PBKS to 219 for 6.

Arya rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence.

Besides Arya, Shashank Singh scored 52 not out off 36 balls.

Chasing, Devon Conway retired out for 69 off 49 balls, while Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindran scored 36 and 42 respectively.

Towards the end the legendary MS Dhoni played a 27-run cameo off 12 balls but the knock was not enough to guide CSK to victory as the Chennai outfit could muster 201 for five.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 219 for 6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 2/45).

Chennai Super Kings: 201 for 5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69 retired out, Shivam Dube 42; Lockie Ferguson 2/40).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)