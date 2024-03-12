Berlin, Mar 12 (AP) Young Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic is reportedly set to be called up by Germany for upcoming friendly games, ending Serbia's hopes of the midfielder playing for the country at the European Championship.

The 19-year-old Pavlovic, who has impressed with outstanding performances in recent games for Bayern, will be included Thursday in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's squad for friendly matches against France and the Netherlands, German media reported on Tuesday.

The Munich-born Pavlovic, who has Serbian roots, has only made 14 competitive appearances for Bayern – 12 in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League.

Kicker magazine and the Bild tabloid reported that Bayern teammate Leon Goretzka will be dropped, while Kicker reports Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich is preferred for the games in Lyon on March 23 and against the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later.

Also, four Stuttgart players look set to be called up after being congratulated on X, formerly Twitter, by teammate Serhou Guirassy.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is also set to be named in the squad after announcing his return from international retirement.

Germany hosts the European Championship June 14 to July 14. (AP) AM

