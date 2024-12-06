Albany (Bahamas), Dec 6 (PTI) Cameron Young surprised the fancied names in the field to grab sole lead with an impressive bogey-free eight-under 64 in the first round of the Hero World Challenge here.

Young, who is the only golfer yet to win on the PGA Tour, touched 12 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens with 28 putts to dominate the field on Thursday.

The 27-year-old fired eight birdies on the day, joint highest with Nick Dunlop, who slipped to tied eighth with a four-under after making a strong beginning.

Their American counterpart Justin Thomas, PGA Player of the Year in 2017 and 2020, made a late charge to soar to a lone second place position with a six-under 66.

Thomas sank six birdies on the back nine, including four-consecutive on hole 14 to 17 to keep pace with Young.

“Definitely pleased after how the start was. I mean, just wasn't taking advantage of any of the par 5s or scoring holes and I wasn't making anything at all. Hit some good putts, hit some really, really bad putts, but felt like I was trying a little too hard to get it going.

“Yeah, it was nice to make that birdie on 7th and had good chances there on 8th and 9th, but then once 10, 11 (birdies) happened I felt like I got in a nice rhythm on the back nine,” said Thomas.

However, such was the consistency of Young that he finished Day 1 just one stroke shy of the best opening round in the tournament history (9-under 63 by Michael Campbell in 2005.

“I drove it great. (Drive on) No. 18 was really nice, especially after waiting a little bit just to kind of get that one down there in place is good.

“I hit a really good one at 11 as well. I was really proud of that one,” said Young.

However, the most disappointing effort came from Dunlap, who once was closing in on Young with a seven-under with three more holes to go.

But a series of bogey, par and double bogey spoiled Dunlap's day and he even had to go past a tough 18 when his mistimed long drive saw the ball getting stuck inside the kerbside bush.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the US overcame a slow beginning to leap to tied third on five-under while maintaining his record of never shooting an over-par 18 in this event.

Among the three Indian-origin golfers, Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala carded the best effort of the day with a five-under to be tied third, a position they now share with Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Scheffler.

Cantlay made an eagle at No. 11, the best of any player on the day.

The other Indian origin golfer Aaron Rai is currently languishing at 16th with a mediocre one-under.

