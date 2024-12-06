The India national cricket team's star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, December 6. Known for his elegant stroke-making, Iyer has been a vital member of the senior men's cricket side. The right-handed batter is known for his aggressive approach against the spinners in all three formats. The 30-year-old veteran has notched up over 2400 runs in ODIs and more than 1100 runs in T20Is. Second Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Netizens React After Shreyas Iyer Sold for INR 26.75 Crore to Punjab Kings During Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction.

Iyer is a solid middle-order batter and can take an aggressive route as well as he can anchor the innings, which has made him one of the most dangerous in world cricket. His positive approach towards the bowlers also helped him to play for the India cricket team in Test cricket. Iyer made his Test debut against New Zealand during the Kanpur Test in November 2021. Since then the star batter has amassed over 800 runs. On that note, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about the birthday boy Shreyas Iyer. From Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant, Take a Look at Captains Released at Retentions Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Lesser-Known Facts About Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was born December 06, 1994, in Mumbai. His full name is Shreyas Santosh Iyer.

Shreyas' father's name is Santosh Iyer, and his mother's name is Rohini Iyer. The star cricketer has one sister, Shresta Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer has endorsed several famous brands like BoAt, Manyavar, Dream 11, CEAT, Google Pixel, and many more.

Shreyas was purchased by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the IPL auction in 2015 for INR 2.6 crore. Iyer scored 439 runs and won the Emerging Player of the Year award that season.

Shreyas had a breakthrough season in the Ranji Trophy 2015/16 for Mumbai. The right-handed batter was the leading run-getter with 1321 runs from innings. Iyer played a huge role in helping Mumbai to lift the prestigious title.

Shreyas made his T20I and ODI debuts in 2017, whereas his Test debut came against New Zealand in November 2021.

Shreyas Iyer smashed 530 runs in the 11 matches in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter notched up two centuries and three half-centuries at an astounding average of 66.25.

Iyer became the first batter (No. 4 or below) in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup to amass over 500 runs. The batter achieved this historical milestone during the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer has been part of three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams till now. Iyer has been part of the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL 2024 trophy.

The veteran Indian cricketer was signed for a whopping INR 26.75 crore by the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in the IPL auction history.

With so much talent and leadership skills, Shreyas Iyer has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Mumbai batter Shreyas has smashed more than 450 runs and has made two centuries till now.

