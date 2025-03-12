Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Yoddhas, UP Falcons and Jaipur Pink Cubs registered victorious on Day 6 to strengthen their position in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 here at the Vandana Kartaria Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (March 11).

Yuva Yoddhas thrashed the Kurukshetra Warriors 55-27 in the reserve leg-fixture after suffering a narrow loss against the same opponent in the season opener of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. Both teams were at their best before the Yoddhas inflicted an all-out and a Super Raid by Shivam Singh to take a 24-11 lead at half-time, as per a press release from Yuva All Stars Championship.

The Yoddhas continued to dominate the game as they inflicted two All Outs in the second half on the Kurukshetra Warriors, denying them several chances. They won the match by 28 points and solidify their top spot in the Pool B standings with 25 points. Shivam Singh was the standout player with 14 raid points. With seven tackle points, Sonu Rathee was the star defender in the first encounter of Day 6.

In the second game, Sonipat Spartans stunned the in-form Junior Steelers 49-32 in the second match. The Spartans took a strong seven-point lead by inflicting an all-out on the Steelers. However, the Haryana-based club got back into the game with an all-out on the Sonipat Spartans in the dying minutes of the first half. The half-time score read 19-17 in favour of the Spartans.

In the second half, the Spartans stole the show with an exceptional attacking and defensive performance, scoring 30 points. Ankit Kumar Rana (9 raid points) and Akash Deshwal (8 raid points) were the top performers in Sonipat's 17-point win against the Junior Steelers. Sonipat Spartans have moved to the second position in Pool B, while the Steelers are third in Pool A.

UP Falcons got the better of Palani Tuskers in the third encounter, winning 46-30. Palani Tuskers had a horrific start to the game, scoring just seven points in the first half. However, they regrouped and added 23 points to their tally in the second half. Despite their efforts, the Falcons were stronger and took home the victory.

Raiders Arjun Sirohi and Kunal Bhati ruled the match with 11 and 8 points, respectively, for the Falcons. Lucky Kumar was the best defender with six tackle points. With a convincing victory over the Tuskers, UP Falcons have moved to the second position in the Pool A points table with 17 points, while Palani Tuskers are fourth with 12 points.

In the last match of the day on Tuesday, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Warriorz K.C. 39-36 to settle the scores, having lost to the Warriorz 35-42 in the reverse fixture. The Pink Club had a great first half with 21 points, including one All Out and Super Tackle each. The half-time score read 11-21 in favour of the Jaipur-based club. Warriorz K.C. bagged 25 points in the second half with some exceptional raids and tackles but the efforts weren't enough as they fell short by three points.

Anil was the standout performer with 18 raid points, including 12 touch points and six bonus points. Jaipur Pink Cubs have stormed into the top of the Pool A standings with 17 points, while Warriorz K.C. are placed fifth.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva All Stars Championship matches on Wednesday, March 12:

Match 25 - Sonipat Spartans vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 amMatch 26 - Yuva Paltan vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 amMatch 27 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pmMatch 28 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm. (ANI)

