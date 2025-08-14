New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Yuvraj Singh couldn't be prouder of his protege and Indian skipper Shubman Gill after he led them to draw a memorable Test series against England, according to the ICC website.

Yuvraj highlighted how the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 brushed aside the doubts regarding his overseas batting record, leading the team from the front.

"There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it," Yuvraj said.

"So, very proud of them. I certainly feel it's a win for us, although it's a drawn series, because it's a young team. And it's not easy to go and play well in England and prove yourself," he added.

Gill was named India's Player of the Series, having amassed a staggering 754 runs, averaging 75.40 from the five Tests, which included four centuries.

Yuvraj also showered praise on all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for a gutsy, marathon stand to draw the fourth Test in Manchester.

"The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series. I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja got hundreds and drew a Test match," he added. That speaks volumes. Obviously, Jadeja has been there for a long time. But I think Washington Sundar, as a youngster coming into the team, I think it was incredible to do what he did."

Yuvraj conceded that what made India's resilient display through the five-Test series all the more remarkable was the fact that they did so in the absence of seasoned veterans in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I think it's just fantastic because I felt when you have a young team going to England, it's a lot of pressure. You're filling the boots of somebody like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not easy. I think the guys took it head-on," Yuvraj added.

The drawn series saw Gill and Co share the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (ANI)

