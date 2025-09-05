New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Zimbabwe and Namibia have secured their spots in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal, where ten teams will battle for four coveted places in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Neither Zimbabwe nor Namibia have ever qualified for a women's World Cup in any format in the past, as per ESPNcricinfo.

They are set to join Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Nepal and the USA, who have already made it to the global qualifying tournament.

Zimbabwe sealed their spot by edging out Uganda in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier, while Namibia emerged victorious against Tanzania in the second semi-final to complete the duo.

They will contest the final of the Africa regional qualifier on September 6.

The T20 World Cup qualifier features ten teams, split into two groups of five each, with the top six advancing to the Super Six stage and ultimately competing in the final.

The tournament will run from January 12 to February 2 at Kathmandu's Lower and Upper Mulpani Cricket Stadiums.

The T20 World Cup in 2026 will have 12 teams participating for the first time in the history of the tournament, up from ten teams in 2024. New Zealand are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final in Dubai last year. (ANI)

