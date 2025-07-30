Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jul 30 (AP) Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand on Wednesday in the first cricket test between the two nations in almost nine years.

New Zealand has won 11 of its 17 test matches against Zimbabwe and drawn six. This is the first match between the two teams since 2016 in cricket's traditional format.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Preview: Upbeat India Aim To Deliver Succour Punch in Series Finale Against England.

New Zealand, playing its first test match this year, is without several regulars with captain Tom Latham still recovering from a shoulder injury and Glenn Phillips ruled out of the two-match series because of a groin strain he sustained during the Major League Cricket competition in the U.S.

Kane Williamson was unavailable for the series, and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson took time out to be at home for the birth of his first child.

Also Read | James Trafford Opens Up After Re-Signing With Manchester City Following Two-Year Absence, Says 'I Always Believed I Would Come Back to Man City'.

In the absence of Latham, Mitchell Santer was leading the Black Caps for the first time in test matches. Santner led New Zealand to the tri-series title last week in Harare, beating South Africa in the final in the white ball format.

Santner said he'd have preferred to bat first, but hoped the soft pitch would help his three fast bowlers – Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith -- early on.

This series is not part of the World Test Championship. Zimbabwe has played seven test matches this year, losing six and winning one.

Zimbabwe is strengthened with the return of allrounder Sikandar Raza and opener Ben Curran after missing out last home series against South Africa, which the Proteas won 2-0.

Sean Williams is Zimbabwe's main scorer in tests this year and has made 577 runs in seven matches that included five 50-plus scores.

Zimbabwe's bowling resources seem slim, with paceman Blessing Muzarabani the only member of the attack who has played 10 or more test matches.

Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke. AP

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)