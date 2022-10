Perth, Oct 27 (PTI) Zimbabwe skipper Craig Erwin won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Both teams made one change each.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

While Pakistan replaced Asif Ali with Mohammad Wasim, Zimbabwe brought in Brad Evans in place of Tendai Chatara.

Teams:

Also Read | Asitha Fernando Replaces Injured Binura Fernando in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk) Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)