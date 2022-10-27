Odisha FC will face Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Hyderabad on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams eye to get ahead in the title race with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Climb To Third With Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC have already bagged two wins in three games both being late comebacks after conceding first. They will have their confidence high specially against a Bengaluru FC side, who are coming out of back-to-back losses and are still unsure about the availability of star forward Roy Krishna.

When Is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Kalinga Athletic Stadium in Odisha on October 27, 2022 (Thursday). The OFC vs BFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).