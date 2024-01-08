Colombo (Sri Lanka), Jan 8 (AP) Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervin won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged side from the first game while Zimbabwe dropped opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano for Joylord Gumbie.

The first game of the three-game series was washed out Saturday due to rain.

Lineups

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza. (AP)

