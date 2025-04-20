Munich, Apr 19 (AP) Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a record-equalling third ATP Munich title after reaching the final on Saturday.

The German riding home crowd support will face second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's decider at the BMW Open.

Also Read | MI vs CSK IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Zverev lost his serve only once while beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Marozsan made 28 unforced errors.

Shelton overcame fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 from a break down in the final set. Shelton also was two points from defeat twice in the tiebreak.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 37.

He has reached his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)