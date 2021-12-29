Sydney, Dec 29 (AP) World no 3 Alexander Zverev and world no 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas arrived in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Both players have been the semi-finalists of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa landed at Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, current world no 2, entered semi-finals in Wimbledon and US Open, and reached fourth round in Australia Open in season 2021.

Badosa reached WTA top 10 last season after winning Indian Wells Open, her best result in Australia Open is second round. AP

