Steve Smith Turns Batting Mentor, Offers Tips to Fans

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith on Thursday turned into a mentor and offered his fans some tips on batting.The swashbuckling batsman posted a three-minute-long video on Instagram and went on to talk about the authentic swings each player has."Batting tips. I've had lots of people asking me to share some hints and tips on batting. This video is on what I like to call the first authentic swing. I'll share the second authentic swing in a few days' time. Let me what else you would like to see," Smith wrote as the caption.In the video, Smith told about the importance of pointing the front foot in the right direction and advised all budding cricketers to keep their front foot in the direction where they want to hit the ball.He also described the two authentic swings that a batsman says. Smith said that the first swing involves the top hand and it helps in driving the ball straight down the ground.While, the other swing involves the bottom hand, and it helps the batsman in smashing the ball.The 30-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)