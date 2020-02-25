Strict Action Will Be Taken if Anyone Tries to Disturb Harmony, Says Kerala DGP in Wake of Delhi Violence

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of clashes in Delhi, Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those who will try to create any communal divide in the state in any way."Action will be taken against those who create or forward such messages that create communal tension through social media. All messages on social media are under police surveillance," said the DGP."District police heads have enough police force to deal with any emergencies across the state," he added.Behera also urged the public to refrain from activities that may disturb harmony.At least 13 persons, including a Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and more than 180 people have been injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)