In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a school student died all of a sudden in Barabanki. The deceased student, identified as Akhil (12), allegedly died after collapsing outside his school gate in Barabanki. It is learnt that Akhil was a student of Class 7. A disturbing video of the incident showing Akhil's sudden death being caught on camera has also surfaced online. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased student was later identified as Akhil Pratap Singh, a student of St Anthony's School, Barabanki. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, July 1, when the school reopened following summer vacation. While Akhil is said to have had no known health issues, it is suspected that he died of a silent heart attack. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Barabanki Accident Caught on Camera: Morning Walk Turns Tragic as Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Scorpio Rams Her from Behind, Driver Flees Scene; Video Surfaces.

Students Collapses and Dies in Barabanki, Disturbing Video Surfaces

In UP's Barabanki, Akhil, a 12-year-old student of class 7 collapsed and died outside the school gate. pic.twitter.com/tqH3abHUxw — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 4, 2025

