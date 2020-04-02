Sundaram Finance Group, Associate Companies Contribute Rs 20 Cr to Covid-19 Fund

Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI): Chennai-based the Sundaram Finance Group on Thursday said along with its associate companies it has contributed Rs 20 crore to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund and to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Fund.

The Sundaram Finance group comprises Sundaram Finance, Home Finance, Royal Sundaram and Sundaram Mutual.

Its associate companies (of the TVS Group) include Brakes India, Wheels India, Turbo Energy, Axles India and Impal and have contributed Rs 20 crore towards COVID19 relief, a press release said.

The amount is equally distributed between PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.PTI

