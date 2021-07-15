Actor Sunny Leone is happy to resume work on her web series Anamika. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 'Anamika' is being touted as an action-oriented project. "It's fantastic to come back to this lovely team. We've gone over everything we have shot so far, and brushed ourselves up with everything that has been shot so far, so we're clear about where we're starting off from," Sunny said. Sunny Leone Shares BTS Video of a Prank Gone Wrong From the Sets of Her Show Splitsvilla – WATCH.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Vikram and I'm delighted to return to the sets of our show," Sunny added. Before returning to the shoot, Sunny often treated her fans with BTS pictures and videos from the sets of 'Anamika', which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Sonnali, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share her excitement about her return to sets after lockdown. Sunny Leone Shares a Funny Video Where Her Team Struggles To Fit Her Into a Beautiful Yellow Gown – WATCH.

"I am on my way to set to work after really really long. I am super excited," she said in a video clip. Sonnali is quite nervous too. "I am also a little bit jittery and nervous. I feel there's less certainty in my life due to Covid," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)