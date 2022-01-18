It's been three months since Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' had released, and it's still making headlines for one reason or another. The latest news is that a scene from the film along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. Jai Bhim: Suriya's Acclaimed Film Enters IMDb's Top Rated 250 Movies; Soorarai Pottru Also Among 8 Indian Films In the List.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny. And in the Oscars' video, Gnanavel can be seen discussing how the story narrative was formed and executed. Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya Puts His Best Foot Forward in This Powerful and Increasingly Relevant Legal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Video Below:

After seeing a glimpse of Suriya's movie in the Oscars' video, fans took to social media to express their happiness. "Jai Bhim is going places. Whatta news," a social media user tweeted. "Pride of Indian cinema, Suriya," another one wrote. For the unversed, 'Jai Bhim' also entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.

